CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple that was working a game station at the Cambria County Fair was arrested after an argument over another woman turned violent.

Shawn James Graves, 45, and Virginia Dawn White, 39, were in town working the Cambria County Fair and staying at the Comfort Inn, according to charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police. On Sept. 10 around 4:30 a.m., a verbal argument turned physical after the two had been drinking.

Shawn Graves, 45, via Cambria County Prison

Virginia White , 39, via Cambria County Prison

While at the hotel, the two allegedly argued over a woman that was hanging out at Graves’ game station at the fair the past several days. Graves told police that White threw a glass bottle of liquor at his head, which then hit the glass window of the hotel room. Graves also claimed that White grabbed a knife and held it to his throat. Police noted there was a scratch on his neck.

According to White, she started packing her belongings from the argument, and when she attempted to leave, he started hitting her. She then alleged that Graves bit her face and choked her, causing her to pass out. When she woke up, she said Graves apologized and told her he “didn’t mean to hurt her,” according to the affidavit.

White said she ran into the hall and was able to call 911, police noted. While in the hallway, Graves also allegedly told police they both cried prior to their arrival.

Graves was arraigned on charges including strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. White was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.

Bail was set at 10 percent of $100,000 for Graves and 10 percent of $50,000 for White. Both were lodged in Cambria County Prison, though White has since posted her bail.

The duo’s preliminary hearing will take place Sept. 20 before Cambria County Magisterial District Judge John W. Barron.