Flooding reported in Philipsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Flooding was reported in areas of Philipsburg Wednesday afternoon.
The photos shown above were taken on Front Street.
To view the radar for predicted rain and storms in your area, visit WTAJ’S interactive radar page.
FLOOD SAFETY TIPS
- Follow instructions given by public safety officials.
- Move immediately to higher ground or stay on high ground.
- Continue to check media for emergency information.
- Don’t drive through flooded roads. Cars can be swept away in only two feet of moving water. If your vehicle is trapped in rapidly moving water, stay in the vehicle. If the water is rising inside the vehicle, seek refuge on the roof.
- Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers, creeks, etc. These areas can flood rapidly.
- Do not walk through flowing water. Most drownings occur during flash floods. Six inches of moving water can knock you off of your feet.
