Flooding reported in Philipsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Flooding was reported in areas of Philipsburg Wednesday afternoon.

Flooding in Philipsburg June 9, 2021. Photo Credit: Courtnee Lindstrom

The photos shown above were taken on Front Street.

A line of downpours with some lighting stretches from Jefferson to Clearfield Counties. Flash flooding is possible as this line sweeps through.



Track the rain here -> https://t.co/FzvEKMhwEF pic.twitter.com/bIyWmQQ3CD — Veronica Dolan (@DolanWx) June 9, 2021

Quite a few slow moving thunderstorms are over the northern counties this afternoon. There could be some localized flooding within these storms. Remember, Turn Around Don't Drown. Track the storms here: https://t.co/4AZoimxXeX #pawx #wtajwx pic.twitter.com/9Hcphinpri — Mike Doyle (@wx_MikeDoyle) June 9, 2021

To view the radar for predicted rain and storms in your area, visit WTAJ’S interactive radar page.

FLOOD SAFETY TIPS

Follow instructions given by public safety officials.

Move immediately to higher ground or stay on high ground.

Continue to check media for emergency information.

Don’t drive through flooded roads. Cars can be swept away in only two feet of moving water. If your vehicle is trapped in rapidly moving water, stay in the vehicle. If the water is rising inside the vehicle, seek refuge on the roof.

Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers, creeks, etc. These areas can flood rapidly.

Do not walk through flowing water. Most drownings occur during flash floods. Six inches of moving water can knock you off of your feet.

To submit photos of flooding in your area, send an email to digitalnews@wtajtv.com.