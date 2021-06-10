Areas in Blair County face major flooding

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Emergency Management Agency is warning residents of dangerous flooding in the area.

In Logan Township, the public is being advised to avoid the area of Lakemont Park Dam, off Park Avenue in Logan Township due to flooding being caused downstream of the dam along Brush Run.

The Logan Township Police Department is warning residents that those living downstream of the Dam may face evacuation.

Flooding is also occurring in the Canoe Creek and city of Altoona area.

Stick with WTAJ for more updates on the flood damage and possible evacuation.