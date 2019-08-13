Flooding concerns voiced at Duncansville Borough Council Meeting

DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Duncansville have seen their fair share of flooding over the past few years.

Some of the town’s most water prone residents gathered at Monday night’s council meeting to share how flooding has affected their lives.



The Duncansville borough council meeting was held Monday night, and one of the main topics that was discussed – which many Duncansville residents know all too well is flooding.

Many of those residents came out to address their concerns and feelings on the damage they’ve had to deal with.

One resident Annette Lewis says the problem areas are particularly on 7th and 8th avenue.



She said when there’s concern for heavy rain – the issue of flooding has to be addressed to improve their quality of life.

Other residents addressed the fact that there have been no permanent solutions to fix the problem.



“I lost about $30,000 worth of furniture.”

“Maybe it is a fluke… but obviously there’s some problems – we found that out $50,000 later.”

“You can go in there with heavy equipment and dig all the gravel and anything that’s in there preventing that bridge from flowing water properly,” were some of the comments made by residents.



Many residents came forward saying they’ve spent many years in Duncansville – but the past two years have been the worst years in regards To the flooding and they want a solution.

Until then the next borough council meeting will be held on Wednesday august 28th.