Flooding concern remains high at Altoona’s second American Rescue Plan meeting

Altoona, Pa (WTAJ)- The city held its second public meeting for the American Rescue Plan funding Monday. Similar to the first meeting, flooding was the primary concern among residents.

Approximately 30 people attended the meeting, with only about half of the people making comments to the city council.

It was not long into the meeting that residents shared comments and anecdotes about flooding. The comments mentioned how flooding has been active for years and how it’s getting “worse and worse” or “out of control.”

Mayor Matt Pacifico was not surprised by the issues brought up in today’s meeting. However, the stories heard from Monday’s meeting only reassured that stormwater was a priority among the residents.

“I think it’s something we’re definitely going to be looking to use this money towards,” Pacifico said.

Altoona historian Jared Frederick was among the few residents who commented about funding Altoona’s historical museums. Frederick says that the funding would help towards the maintenance of the building plus keep the cultural integrity of Altoona.

“Things like the Altoona Railroaders Museum are incredibly valuable to a community like Altoona,” Frederick said. “And on top of that, it has sublime cultural importance with something like that you can’t really put a dollar amount on.”

The council plans to go over the comments from these two meetings and see if they need any further input on what can be done. A plan for how the funds will be spent will be ready before the end of the year.