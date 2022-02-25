JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival will return this summer with a great lineup of music acts that were officially announced Friday.

The three-stage festival will take place this year on July 29 and 30 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, and it will be headlined by Spin Doctors and Railroad Earth.

“The Spin Doctors burst onto the scene in the 1990s — virtually everyone who was a music fan then owned a copy of ‘Pocket Full of Kryptonite,’ and they’re still actively recording today,” festival chairman Ron Carnevali said. “And Railroad Earth is one of the best jamgrass bands on the festival scene.”

Other artists from a wide range of genres such as blues, acoustic rock, funk bluegrass and more include:

"Early bird" ticket sales are going on now until April 30. To get your tickets, visit their website or head to the Heritage Discovery Center located on Broad Street in Johnstown.

All proceeds of the event benefit the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, a non-profit that preserves and showcases Johnstown’s nationally significant stories to the nation, according to the Flood City Music website.

