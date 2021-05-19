Flood City Music Festival announces headline acts

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown’s Flood City Music Festival is returning this fall with some great music acts in the beginning of October.

Uprooted with Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root was announced Wednesday as the headliner for Friday, Oct. 1.

The festival has been an annual attraction for the county since 2010 and has traditionally been held the first weekend in August. However, the festival has been moved to October due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions.

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers are headlining Oct. 2. Hornsby has a multi-platinum album from 1986, “The Way It Is” and also played keyboard for The Grateful Dead.

The rest of the music lineup for the festival will be announced Thursday.