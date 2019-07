JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Flood City Cafe held its grand ribbon cutting today in Johnstown.

The cafe had been open since 2014, but was recently acquired by new owner Kristy Hagan. Flood City Cafe hosts open mic nights each Friday and will also host community events in the near future.

Hagan says she is excited to open in the Johnstown area and encourages people to come visit the cafe.