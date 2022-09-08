STOYSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) – Volunteers say that the fencing that was stolen from the Remember Me Rose Garden is just a bump in the road and that it will not change the garden for this weekend’s anniversary.

The Remember Me Rose Garden is just down the road from the Flight 93 Memorial and it is also a tribute to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack.

The garden president Clay Mankamyer says $1k worth of fencing for the new parking lot was stolen last weekend. However, he’s adamant that the theft isn’t going to change the garden’s beauty or importance.

“We’re still hoping to have the fencing complete around that parking lot,” Mankamyer said.

Mankaymyer says his group ordered the fencing to allow for more cars after there wasn’t enough room last year.

“We were overwhelmed here, we did not have adequate parking. We had to turn people away, “Mankaymyer said.

His team was able to get replacement fencing and is working to make sure the installation is done in time for this weekend’s remembrance.

“The fence got stolen, that’s okay. We’ll overcome it.” John Vento, Volunteer Coordinator said. “That little glitch isn’t going to slow us down.”

Vento said that over 20 volunteers come out to the site once or twice a month to help sustain and capture the garden’s elegance.

In addition to the parking lot, this summer volunteers added more walkways, a butterfly garden, a PA system for any event and a single additional rose.

The rose is for the 41st hero of the flight 93 crash.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“There was an unborn child that perished on that plane as well. So we planted a small white rose as a tribute to commemorate that loss,” Mankaymer said.