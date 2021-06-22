Flight 93 seeking ‘Heroes Award’ nominations

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Friends at Flight 93 National Memorial is searching for extraordinary people across the country who “embody the spirit and resilient courage of the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93 who displayed incredible heroism and bravery on 9/11 in the skies over Shanksville, Pa.”
Entries are open for people who, within the 2020 calendar year, performed acts of heroism in their communities, according to the Flight 93 website. The nominating deadline is July 4.
The judging panel includes relatives of the passengers and crew members of Flight 93. They will review submissions and make decisions on whom to honor based on set criteria that, according to the site, includes the following:
- An act of extraordinary heroism
- Courage at the risk of one’s own personal safety
- A person putting the physical wellbeing of someone else above themselves.
The passengers and crew members took a vote 20 years ago and decided to fight back to try to regain control of the airplane that was targeting the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. As a result, they saved countless lives.
To nominate a hero you think fits the criteria, head to Flight 93’s website.
