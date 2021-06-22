Flight 93 seeking ‘Heroes Award’ nominations

A collection of photographs of the 40 people that died in the crash of Flight 93 in the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001 is one the exhibits at the visitors center of the Flight 93 National Memorial, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Shanksville, Pa. The organization “Friends of Flight 93” is creating a new annual award for heroism that aims to reward selfless acts of heroism, but also to educate the public on what happened when those aboard hijacked Flight 93, learned of the attacks that had just occurred in New York and Washington D.C. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Friends at Flight 93 National Memorial is searching for extraordinary people across the country who “embody the spirit and resilient courage of the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93 who displayed incredible heroism and bravery on 9/11 in the skies over Shanksville, Pa.”

Entries are open for people who, within the 2020 calendar year, performed acts of heroism in their communities, according to the Flight 93 website. The nominating deadline is July 4.

The judging panel includes relatives of the passengers and crew members of Flight 93. They will review submissions and make decisions on whom to honor based on set criteria that, according to the site, includes the following:

An act of extraordinary heroism

Courage at the risk of one’s own personal safety

A person putting the physical wellbeing of someone else above themselves.

The passengers and crew members took a vote 20 years ago and decided to fight back to try to regain control of the airplane that was targeting the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. As a result, they saved countless lives.

To nominate a hero you think fits the criteria, head to Flight 93’s website.