Flight 93 remembrance ceremony to be shortened due to COVID-19

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Park Service (NPS) is planning a shortened remembrance ceremony to honor the courage and heroism displayed by the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93 on September 11, 2001.

In adherence to state and federal guidelines, this change comes as an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 while providing for the health and safety of visitors, the Families of Flight 93, volunteers and staff.

By modifying the observance, we are able to honor the passengers and crew members, but also make the health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers a priority. While this year will certainly be different than in previous years, we remain committed to honoring the sacrifice of the forty heroes. Stephen M. Clark, Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent



The NPS has made efforts to abbreviate the ninety-minute ceremony to a twenty minute “Moment of Remembrance”. The ceremony is set to begin at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, September 11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial Plaza.

In the absence of a keynote speaker and musical talent, each name of the passengers and crew members will be read aloud with the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance. This moment will observe the exact time Flight 93 crashed at 10:03 a.m. The observance will also be virtually streamed via EarthCam.

Visitors who wish to attend the name reading should expect limited parking. The NPS will not be providing shuttle transportation and some parking lots may require walking distances of over one mile to the Memorial Plaza.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/flni/planyourvisit/sept11observance.