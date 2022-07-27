SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Flight 93 National Memorial is temporarily changing its visitor hours for a paving project.

The memorial will close early at 6 p.m. beginning on Sunday, July 31 for roadway milling and paving to help improve the visitor experience. Work on the improvements will take place overnight to prevent traffic delays during the day.

Flight 93 National Memorial paving route.

The visitors center hours will remain from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the memorial will reopen every day at 6 a.m. The project is expected to finish before the end of August.

More information on the early closures and the project can be found on the National Park Service website.