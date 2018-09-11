Flight 93 heroes honored at 9/11 Memorial

President Trump spoke at the Flight 93 National Memorial Ceremony Tuesday at 9:45 a.m.

The ceremony included the National Anthem, a prayer, a special ringing of bells to honor the 40 passengers and crew, and the speakers spoke about and thanked the American heroes who gave their lives to protect countless others.

Other speakers at the ceremony included PA Governor Tom Wolf, former PA Governor Mark Schweiker, President of the Families of Flight 93, Gordon Felt, Reverend Paul Britton, U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, and National Park Service Superintendent, Stephen Clark.