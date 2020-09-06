Flight 93 annual 9/11 observance ceremony to be held privately

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — After originally announcing the Flight 93 observance ceremony would be open to the public, the Flight 93 National Memorial’s website now says the full ceremony will be held privately at the “request of the Families of Flight 93.”

The memorial’s website also says in order to adhere to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s public health guidelines it will stream the ceremony online.

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced on Wednesday they would visit Shanksville to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and still plan to do so, according to the website.

“Following the morning’s observance, visitors are welcome to pay their respects to the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93 at the memorial,” the Flight 93 National Memorial said in a statement on their website.

The modifications of the ceremony, announced back in July, included cutting the normal ninety minute ceremony, to a twenty minute “Moment of Remembrance” and set to begin at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, September 11 at the Memorial Plaza.

Park grounds will remain closed until the end of the event.