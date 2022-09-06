SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Flight 93 National Memorial will continue to honor the 40 passengers and crew members with its annual Service of Remembrance for the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

The hour-long service will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, rain or shine, at the Memorial Plaza. At 10:03 a.m., when Flight 93 crashed, the names of each passenger and crew member will be read and the Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their memory. The program will end with a wreath laying at the Wall of Names.

The day before on Saturday is the annual “Heroes’ Walk 2022” at the Memorial Plaza. It will close at sunset but will then reopen at 7 a.m. with shuttles running till 2:30 p.m. There will be signs to help direct visitors to parking areas.

The ceremony is expected to have plenty of standing room, and visitors are also asked to wear appropriate footwear because it will take place in a field and will require walking on mown grass and uneven ground. There will also be ADA seating.

On September 24, 2002, Congress passed the Flight 93 National Memorial Act which created a new national park unit to commemorate the passengers and crew of Flight 93. The memorial is outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where Flight 93 crashed with the loss of its 40 passengers and crew.

More information about the Flight 93 National Memorial and the remembrance ceremony can be found on the National Park Service website.