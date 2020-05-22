Flags ordered half-staff through Memorial Day Weekend by Trump, Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 25, 2020, in honor of Memorial Day.

In accordance with the recent Presidential Flag Order, the US flag should immediately be lowered to half-staff in honor of COVID-19 victims nationwide over the next three days and lowered again in honor of Memorial Day. Commonwealth flags have already been lowered to, and shall remain at, half-staff until a date to be announced to honor the victims of the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Each Memorial Day, we recognize and honor the brave men and women of our armed forces who sacrificed their lives to preserve our freedom,” said Governor Wolf. “It is our duty to remember their bravery and commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice so that future generations can enjoy a safer world.”

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.