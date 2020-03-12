Flagger almost hit by car, driver suspected of DUI

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a call about a possible DUI after a man ignored a ‘road closed’ sign and almost hit a flagger.

Police report that Charles Leggs, 82, of Clearfield drove into the work area on Woodland Road on March 11, just after 5 p.m.

Workers were able to stop Leggs and call the police after he almost hit a flagger with his car.

Leggs was said to show signs of impairment and was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw.

He was released to a responsible party and charges are pending through Lawrence Township Police Department.

