Flag day reminds folks of country’s history

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation held their annual Flag Day ceremony. The day commemorates the adoption of the flag back in 1777.

One of the speakers — Altoona High School Teacher Jim Lowe — explained how the American flag has played an important role in the country’s history for hundreds of years.

Veteran John Gority said Flag Day is important to him because he remembers fighting for our country and our flag in during his time in Vietnam.

“It really gives me pride that I know that there are other people out here that have the same types of patriotism that I have,” he said.

Today’s event included the singing of the national anthem, and the pledge of allegiance, led by Gority.

“In Vietnam, I always remembered that that was our flag, and it was very important to me that I had something to fight for,” Gority added.