Flag Day ceremony held in Blair Co.

BLAIR COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– June 14 marks Flag Day, which celebrates the acquiring of the United States flag in 1777 as well as the Unites States’ army birthday in 1775.

Locally, a ceremony was held at the Heritage Plaza in Altoona for the 31st anniversary of the Gospel Hill Flag. Gospel Hill was a place that evangelists would go for religious practice since churches were scarce.

Gospel Hill is known for many famous events, most notably in 1912 when President Taft visited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the War Governors Conference that happened in Altoona during the Civil War.

Gospel Hill has been a City Park since 1907, and underwent reconstruction in the mid 1980s.

In May 1990, the 30 ft by 60 ft American Flag was raised at the park and is still there. In 1998, the Gospel Hill Flag Fund was created to aid in the maintenance of the flag.