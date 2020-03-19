Five western PA national parks close visitor centers but say there is still plenty to do

STOYSTOWN, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are five national parks in Western Pennsylvania, all of which who have adjusted with the coronavirus outbreak by closing their visitor centers. Park officials say there is lots to do.

“We look at this time as an opportunity to still want once again adhere to the CDC regulations and guidelines but at the same time strike that balance where we can do that and I believe our visitors will do that but still make our parks accessible in a way that is safe,” says National Park Superintendent for Western Pennsylvania, Stephen Clark.

Clark says they’ve decided to close all five of the parks’ visitor centers.

“We believe obviously that that protects our staff, our partners, our volunteers as well as the visitors and themselves.”

Those five parks include the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, the Johnstown Flood National Memorial, Flight 93 National Memorial, Fort Necessity National Battlefield and the Friendship Hill National Historic Site.

The five parks cover more than 5,200 acres of land and include more than 38 miles of trails. That’s why Clark says there is still plenty to do.

“So visitors can still go to those waysides, preferably not touch them, but they can read about you know what they’re looking at so we still have the opportunity to teach .”

He says there is also another way to get involved through their app.

“Individuals can walk up to a particular location and type in on their cell phone a particular number and then what will come up is the element of that particular story .”

Clark says all of the parks are cleaned on a daily basis.