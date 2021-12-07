Five wanted for spray painting graffiti outside of State College fraternity

Images of the five males wanted by State College police. (via the State College Police Department)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department released a statement, saying they’re looking for five males responsible for spray painting graffiti.

The incident took place Dec. 4 around 11:49 p.m. outside of the Sigma Pi Fraternity, which is located at 303 Fraternity Row, according to police.

Anyone that can identify the pictured males is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us, or by submitting an anonymous tip online through their website.