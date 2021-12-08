Five things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ)– Check out these events happening this weekend in our area!

1. Come and see Santa Claus

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 28: Tim Connaghan as Santa Claus attends the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting Marine Toys For Tots on November 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Santa will be around this weekend at a few different places, in a few different counties, for his milk and cookies. You’ll get a chance to say ‘hi’ and take photos, but don’t forget to tell him what you want him to put under that tree on Dec. 25!

Vale Wood Farms – Loretto

You’re invited to the free community event. Milk and Cookies with Santa on Saturday, Dec, 11 from 1-4 p.m. Santa will visit their outdoor gazebo, so please dress for the weather. Enjoy milk and cookies in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen. Stop into the dairy store for unique Holiday gifts.

Champion Life -Altoona

Santa’s coming to Altoona! FREE Milk and Cookies with Santa for children 10 years old and under! Santa will be at Champion Life from 3-5 pm. Bring your children to meet Santa and take their pictures with him at no charge! Pre-registration is required. Register ahead of time by clicking here.

Santa in the Cave – Lincoln Caverns

Come meet Santa in the Cave from 1 – 4 p.m. on Dec. 11 AND Dec. 12. Professional Digital Photographs by MJEMS Photography. Shop Santa’s Little Helpers holiday shop with select items BOGO FREE. Santa Dollars and Santa Treats for kids. Raystown Rocks holiday sale & Cavern tours too.

Kids Christmas Party – Mountain Top Sportsmen Association

Join in on the fun with Mountain Top’s annual kid’s Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. You’ll be able to see Santa and take photos, not to mention everything else they have in store for you and the kids!

Hastings Christmas – Hastings

The Hastings Borough Christmas Festivities are on his year on Sunday Dec. 12 from 2-6 p.m.! This is a free event for all in Hastings. You’ll not only see Santa, but also the Northern Cambria Community Band 2 -3 p.m. at the Hastings Memorial Building. Santa will ride the Fire Truck around town at 4 p.m. Santa will then visit 4-5 p.m. at the Hastings Memorial Building. There will also be Christmas activities at 5 p.m. at the Hastings Memorial Building.

2. Check Out Some Christmas Events In Downtown Altoona (Blair County)

This Nov. 3, 2014 photo shows vanilla bean cheesecake hot cocoa in Concord, N.H. Once the cooler weather arrives, the hot coca craving can intensify. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

Downtown Altoona has so many holiday events this weekend! Check out the list below:

The Railroaders Memorial Museum is hosting “K4 Christmas- Railroad City Holidays” on Dec. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. Check out a decorated museum, tree lighting and an opportunity to take a photo with Santa. You can buy tickets online.

Check out Winterfest on Dec. 11 from 12 to 4 p.m. in the Heritage Plaza, where you can support local businesses, enter a drawing for a gift basket and enjoy some hot chocolate and marshmallows! Participating businesses include Trade Secrets, Kerr Kreations, Railroad City Brewery, Levity Brewing Co.,Shear Power, Prophet’s Melt Shop, Wildfire, JJ Hadley, JOOS, Primal Eats, Clay Cup/Westfall and LaVintage Decor.

The Mishler Theatre in Altoona is performing the classical version “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 10-12. The shows on Dec. 10 and 11 start at 7 p.m. while the Dec. 12 showing starts at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online for $27 – and they’re selling out fast, so reserve your spot soon!

3. Penn State Altoona University Jazz Band (Blair County)

This Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m., everyone is invited to attend the Penn State Altoona University Jazz Band’s performance at the Paul R. and Margery Wolf Kuhn Theatre of Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. The event is free, and organizers said masks will be required.

Directed by Josh Hillard, a part-time instructor in music at Penn State Altoona, the students’ ensemble will perform musical selections in a variety of contemporary big band styles.

For more information, they ask that you call the box off at 814-949-5452. It’s open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as before and during performances. Additionally, you can head to the Penn State Altoona website to learn more about performance opportunities.

4. Bellefonte Under the Lights: Winter Market (Centre County)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 19: Christmas lights at the 7300 block of Yolanda Avenue on December 19, 2020 in Reseda, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

On Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Bellefonte, the annual European-style, open air market returns. The event will be held in Talleyrand Park near the gazebo, organizers said.

The Winter Market will feature approximately 70 skilled makers and artisan vendors in addition to food and craft beverage vendors. A full list of vendors can be found online at the downtown Bellefonte website.

The event includes festivities for all ages. Not only will there be vendors, but there will also be:

Storytelling in the train station at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Kids crafts

Family photos: Sign up for holiday mini sessions (A holiday scene will be located adjacent to the train station. First come, first serve.)

A warming tent sponsored by Envinity where you can also grab a cup of delicious hot cocoa You can also warm up at Bonfatto’s or My Cafe Buzz, two businesses that neighbor the market

Live music performed by the Bellefonte Community Band from 4 to 5 p.m., and Anchor & Arrow from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Free gift wrapping

For the latest information, visit the downtown Bellefonte Facebook page.

5. Sara Evans’ Blue Christmas Tour (Indiana County)

Country star Sara Evans will be coming to the Kovalchick Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Sunday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. for her “Blue Christmas Tour.”

Tickets start at $31 are still available for her show and can be purchased online, by calling 1-(800)-514-3849 or stop at the First Commonwealth Bank Box Office at the KCAC.

Evans has had five number one country singles, earned the Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist award along with a list of other music awards. She is also known as the fifth most played female country artist.

For more information you can visit her website.