Five things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ)– Check out these events happening this weekend in our area!

1. RIGOLETTO Live at The State Theatre (Centre County)

On Saturday, Jan. 29 at 12:55 p.m. Tony Award-winning director Barlett Sher will showcase his take on Verdi’s timeless tragedy, RIGOLETTO, at The State Theatre.

There will be art decoration sets by Michael Yeargan and costumes by Catherin Zuber. The opera will also feature Baritone Quinn Kelsey, alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda. Tenor Piotr Beczala will be the Duke of Mantua, as Daniele Rustioni is the leading maestro at the podium.

Tickets are available here. There is a content advisory, as the performance will depict graphic references to violence and sexual assault.

2. Mid-Winter Bash (Jefferson County)

For those 21 & older, this might be just for you. The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation is hosting their Mid-Winter Bash on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Punxsy Eagles, located at 238 E. Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. and starting at 8 p.m. Almost Mulberry, a group of local legends, will perform. There also be a cash bar available.

Tickets are $15 dollars and are available at Laska’s Pizza, online, or at the door.

There is also a $125 dollar package that includes a one night stay at the Cobblestone Inn and Suite in a double queen bed guest room, one voucher for Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, One mid-winter bash ticket, and one voucher for a Phantastic Phil Walking Tour, which is being held on Sunday Jan. 30.

A reminder you must be 21 years or older and don’t forget your ID!

3. Chili & Soup Cook Off (Bedford County)

Bring your appetite this Saturday to the 8th annual Chili and Soup Cookoff in downtown Bedford. You’ll have the opportunity to taste test several different chili and soup prepared by restaurant’s and vote for your favorite and decide the Champions.

Ballots and maps will be given out at Bella Terra Vineyards from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. After you finish sampling, you turn in your ballot at Bella Terra Vineyards for a chance to win $50 in ‘Bedford Bucks’ which are spent at participating downtown merchants.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For tickets, visit the Downtown Bedford, Inc. Facebook page.

4. Groundhog day in the park (Jefferson County)

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa.

We’re just a few days away from seeing Punxsutawney Phil! In the meantime, head to Barclay Square for winter festivities this weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2. Check out food and craft vendors, enjoy some s’mores by the fire and learn all about Phil from the inner circle!

You can also build your own Phil groundhog for $19.95

5. WinterFest at the YMCA (Clearfield County)

Come have some fun in the snow on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 at WinterFest in Clearfield County. The event takes place at the YMCA located at 21 N 2nd Street.

There will be plenty of events going on both days! Saturday’s events start at 10 a.m. with a 5k and will end with a dog show at 3 p.m. On Sunday, events begin at 11 a.m. with an ice harvest exhibition and there will even be an “almost” naked run.

Ice skate rentals, snowshoes and cross country skis will be provided. A concession stand will also be open for both days of the event.