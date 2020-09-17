Five taken to Conemaugh Hospital after Somerset County crash

SUMMIT TWP. SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people, from 17-22 years old, were taken to Conemaugh Hospital for various injuries after crashing their car in Somerset County on Sunday night.

State Police report that the driver and four passengers were driving west on Mason Dixon Highway, Sunday night, Sept 13. The driver reportedly attempted to turn right onto the SR219 Northbound ramp and was traveling too fast for the road conditions.

The Chevy Cobalt ended up going through the intersection and down a grassy hill. hitting the embankment for SR 219 and coming to a stop.

Police report that a 17-year-old girl and 22-year-old man who was the only passenger wearing a seatbelt were taken to Conemaugh with suspected serious injuries.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, and the other two passengers, a 21-year-old woman and 19-year-old man, were all taken to Conemaugh with suspected minor injuries.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and the driver was reportedly charged.