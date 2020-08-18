Five states removed from travel ban list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health, they’ve updated the list of states on that COVID-19 travel ban list, they’ve removed five states, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, and North Carolina.

There are still 17 states on the travel ban list – the Department of Health is recommending a 14 day quarantine if you travel to these places. We caught up with a local travel agency who says – any step forward is helpful to the economy and hospitality industry right now and they say travelers have options. “A they’re going to go somewhere safe, if they fly right now the middle seats on the airplane are open the airplanes have been cleaned – the resorts are up to date, but if you want to wait until 2021. You have to get something booked and then your mentality – you have a focus,” says Karen Kurtz, owner of Ketrow Kurtz Travel in Duncansville.

Karen has been in the travel business for over 40 years – and says traveling is all a personal preference for people, some people need that beach vacation while others might be more adventurous and want to go biking out west. Either way she says lifting these bans will create more options for travelers and destinations.