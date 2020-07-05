Five people flown to hospital after multiple crashes on PA Turnpike in Somerset

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people were flown by helicopter for treatment of their injuries after multiple crashes involving tractor trailers today on the turnpike.

It was reported at 3:14 pm this afternoon, in Allegheny Township , Somerset County. Turnpike police say it happened along the tunnels on mile marker 126 eastbound.

In addition to the five people flown for treatment, a sixth person was transported by ambulance.

Officers say there were no fatalities and no hazard material released in the crash.

The turnpike was closed from New Stanton to Breezewood for cleanup of the crash.