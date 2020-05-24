Five new COVID-19 cases in Central PA region, state total nears 68K

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed less than 800 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, as totals cross 67,000.

As of Friday, there are 730 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 67,713. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 328,382 people have tested negative.

There are 5,124 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the nearly 68,000 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimate 60 percent of people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. That is five more than yesterday’s report.

You can find the county by county breakdown below. Bedford and Cambria now have two deaths, and Centre County is now up to six. Blair and Huntington both have one COVID-19 related death.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,607 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,457 cases among employees, for a total of 17,064 at 591 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,357 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.