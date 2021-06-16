Five most wanted: Police search for stabbing suspect, four others

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Ebensburg have released their most current five most wanted, including a man who is wanted in a stabbing that took place in Reade Township.

Jaiquain Steve Taylor, 26, of Altoona, PA, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Simple Assault, one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and one count of Possessing Instrument of a Crime. An arrest warrant was issued by Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali.

Tucker Jordan Weems, 26, wanted for aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Weems was also on the five most wanted list in January and April.

Cyle James Reed, 23, wanted for strangulation, simple assault, and terroristic threats.

Joseph Lenahan III, 47, wanted for multiple protection from abuse order violations.

Anthony Stewart Donaldson, 37, wanted for possession of a controlled substance. Donaldson was also recently featured in the Cambria County five most wanted in April 2021.

Anyone with any information on these five men are asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Troop A out of Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.