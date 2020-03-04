Five Guys in State College closed by borough due to health violations

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A sign outside the door of the Five Guys in downtown State College states the fast food chain has been closed.

According to the borough, a complaint was made about the lack of hot water available in the facility to exercise proper sanitation.

On March 3, the borough did a health inspection to investigate the complaint. It was during this inspection that it was discovered the water heater had been replaced twice in a matter of two months.

In January, Five Guys began experiencing issues with their hot water temperature. A plumber was called and the hot water heater was replaced in February.

The borough says two weeks after that initial installment, the new hot water heater was leaking and needed to be replaced again.

The fast food chain said the water was reaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit once the newest hot water heater was installed.

However, when the borough checked the water temperature on March 3, the hot water heater only reached 92 degrees Fahrenheit.

The borough cited Five Guys on: the temperature for hand-washing must be at least 100 degrees, F and it only reached 92, and the proper ware-washing temperature is 110 degrees F, and again the current water temperature only reached 92 degrees F.

The borough says the restaurant will be closed until the violations are corrected and the hot water temperature is in compliance. Another inspection must be completed as well.