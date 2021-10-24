Five guns stolen from Somerset County residence, state police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a robbery at a residence where five guns were stolen in Somerset County.

On Oct. 15 police responded to Sorber Road in Shade Township at 7:03 p.m. for a theft that took place at a residence. Police say that the thief broke into the house and stole multiple guns from the place.

Golden Boy 4570 lever action- $900 value.

308 Browning lever action with scope and clip- $1,100 value.

308 Remingotn Gamemaster pump with scope- $760 value.

270 Remington pump with scope- $760.

T-280 H&R single barrel Rocky Mountain Elk with scope- $350 value.

After stealing the guns, the thief left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset at (814)-445-4104.