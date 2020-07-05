Five counties in our region to receive Roadway Surface Treatment, potential for traffic delays

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced on July 2 several routes across the Central Pa region will receive roadwork surface treatment. Those routes include five counties in our region.

Roadwork treatment will happen in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties. Contractor Titan Industrial Services of Baltimore, MD will begin the high friction surface treatment placement work starting on Monday, July 6.

Work will be done on the following routes:

Huntingdon County: Route 305 in Jackson Township.

Blair County: Route 36 in Logan Township.

Cambria County: Route 160 in Summerhill Township and Route 3037 in the City of Johnstown and East Taylor Township.

Somerset County: The Northbound off ramp of US 219/403, Conemaugh Township

Bedford County: Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Juniata Township, Route 96 (Hyndman Road), Londonderry Township (2 locations).

Fulton County: Route 522 at Gem Curve in Belfast Township.

PennDOT says traffic will be controlled by daylight flagging and adds that delays are possible.

Work at each location could take two to six working days, depending on the weather.

All work on the contract is to be completed by late-October 2020.