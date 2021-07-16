Five charged in federal court after Johnstown drug raid

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The FBI and US department of homeland security in conjunction with the state police and other law-enforcement agencies in central and western Pennsylvania served multiple arrest warrants in Johnstown Thursday morning.

Federal agents have arrested and charged Mikal Davis, James Dotson, Azheem Ellis, Dwight Logan and Timothy Mollett with Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute 280 Grams or More of Cocaine Base, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

According to court documents, agents had made 60 different controlled buys between June 2019 and March 2021 with three different informants. The total weight of cocaine base purchased during these controlled buys is 295.74 grams.

THE DEFENDANTS:

(Taken from Federal court documents)

Mikal DAVIS a/k/a “Mac” – As set forth herein, your Affiant believes that Davis is a co-leader of and source of supply for the Organization described herein. On or about May 13, 2004, Davis was convicted of a felony drug offense for which he was sentenced to serve 6 to 23 months in county prison.

James DOTSON III a/k/a “Sin” – As set forth herein, your Affiant believes that DOTSON is a lieutenant for the Organization who oversees and distributes controlled substances in the Johnstown area. On or about

November 11, 2001, DOTSON was convicted of a felony drug offense for which he was sentenced to serve 11 ½ to 23 months in county prison. Also, on or about March 10, 2004, DOTSON was convicted of the felony offense of persons not to possess a firearm for which he was sentenced to serve 11 ½ to 23 months in county prison. On or about March 26, 2015, DOTSON was convicted of a felony drug offense for which he was sentenced to serve 18 to 36 months in state prison.

Azheem ELLIS a/k/a “L” or “ToeToe” – As set forth herein, your Affiant believes that ELLIS is a distributor for the Organization. On or about January 9, 2003, ELLIS was convicted of a felony drug offense for which he was sentenced to serve 6 to 12 months in county prison.

Dwight LOGAN, Jr. a/k/a “TJ” – As set forth herein, your Affiant believes that LOGAN is a distributor in the Johnstown area for the Organization. On or about May 2, 2001, LOGAN was convicted of a felony drug offense for which he was sentenced to serve 12 to 24 months in county prison. On or about September 14, 2007, LOGAN was convicted of a felony drug offense in New Jersey for which he was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison. On or about February 22, 2012, LOGAN was convicted of a felony drug offense for which he was sentenced to serve 24 months of county probation. On or about October 15, 2012, LOGAN was convicted of a felony drug offense for which he was sentenced to serve 24 months of county probation.

Timothy MOLLETT – Your Affiant believes that MOLLETT is a distributor for the Organization in the Pittsburgh area. On September 27, 2019, MOLLETT was convicted of a felony drug offense for which he was

sentenced to serve 60 months probation.