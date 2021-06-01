Five charged after alleged burglary and assault in Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are behind bars after allegedly breaking into a Tyrone apartment

and assaulting a man and woman.

According to the Tyrone Police Department, on the morning of Saturday, May 29, Robin and Charles Shultz, Kodi Little, Justice Myers, and Juan Muniz broke into a relative’s home on the 500 block of West 16th Street.

The group reportedly assaulted a man and woman at the home, with two of them using blunt objects. We’re told the man was able to get away, but the woman stayed back to intervene and is now dealing with minor injuries.

The five burglars are facing criminal conspiracy, trespassing and aggravated assault

alongside a number of other charges.

All suspects were taken to the Blair County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for June 8 at Magistrate Miller’s Office in Tyrone.