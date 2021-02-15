Fit N Fun House to hold Zumba class in exchange for canned goods

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you’re a fan of Zumba, a local fitness center will host a charity event in Blair County.

The Fit N Fun House is holding a 75 minute Zumba class to help feed those in need.

Participants are asked to bring $10 worth of canned goods and non-perishable items, they’ll also be accepting monetary donations.

The donations will go to St. Vincent DePaul Society.

The owner of Fit N Fun House said everyone is welcome to come out for a great cause.

“I’m always usually presently surprised so I’ve been really pushing it this year so I’m hoping people are going to come out for a good cause, sweat, and smile, forget their troubles for a while,” owner of Fit N Fun House, Michelle Gardner said.

The event will be valentines day themed with a pitbull inspired playlist. It starts this Wednesday at 6 pm.