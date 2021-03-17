Fit N Fun House raising money for charity with fitness class

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A local fitness studio is holding a fitness class to raise money for the non-profit god’s little offerings, an organization that helps local families in need.

The Fit N Fun House will host a 45-minute pound fitness class.

Fit N Fun House owner, Michelle Gardner, explains how they will be using lightweight green rib sticks to get a great workout in.

“We’ll just be doing lots of squats, lunges, it’s going to be all standing no floor work this time, rocking out to some awesome variety of tunes and getting our sweat and smiles on in a different way,” Gardner said.

After the class, they’ll have a small Saint Patty-style party.

The event is being held at their studio Thursday night at 6, they’re asking for a $10 donation from all that attend.