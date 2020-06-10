Fishermen drown at Wilmore Dam Reservoir

WILMORE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees and emergency crews were called to Wilmore Dam Reservoir just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a pair of bodies were discovered.

According to our friends at The Tribune-Democrat, kayakers found the two men floating in the water.

While on the scene, the coroner pronounced one man dead. The second man died later at the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

The Tribune-Democrat also pointed out the coroner believes the men had drowned after fishing in a small boat and no others were fishing with them.

The coroners office is working to identify the the victims and notify the family.

Autopsies will be performed Wednesday to determine the official cause and manner of death.