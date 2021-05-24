Fish-for-Free in Pa., May 30

Free-for-Fish day, May 30

(WTAJ) — Interested in fishing? Do so without a license on Free-for-Fish day across Pennsylvania, Sunday, May 30.

Two times a year throughout the commonwealth, residents and non-residents of Pa. can fish in any waterway without a fishing license. Trout/salmon and Lake Erie fishing permits are also not required on this day.

These free-fishing opportunities are a great way for beginners to try out fishing with no burden of having to buy a license. License holders are encouraged to bring a family member or friend out to the water for a test drive in the fishing experience.

Beginners who do not own proper equipment can borrow from the Pa. Tackle Loaner Program with locations spread throughout the state.

The next Fish-for-Free day will be Sunday, July 4.

