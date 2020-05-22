Fish-for-Free Day in Pennsylvania comes Memorial Day weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission will be having the first of two fish-for-free days coming this Memorial Day weekend.

The first free-for-all will be on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Pennsylvania residents will be able to go fishing on PA waterways without having to purchase a fishing license. Trout/Salmon and Lake Erie permits are also not required.

All other fishing regulations still apply.

The second Fish-for-free day will be on July 4th, Independence Day 2020. The same regulations will apply to all Pennsylvania residents on the fourth of July as well.

For more information during the fishing season, you can click here to visit fishinpa.com.