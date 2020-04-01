FirstEnergy Foundation to donate $15K to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

AKRON, Ohio, (WTAJ) — The FirstEnergy Foundation will be donating $500,000 to 42 local food banks and hunger centers in communities served by FirstEnergy Corp., including a $15,000 donation in the Central Pennsylvania region.

The $15,000 doantions will go to the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry of Altoona-Johnstown to help stock its shelves with food in Central Pennsylvania.

As part of the company’s annual United Way campaign, the FirstEnergy Foundation

matches employee contributions to their local agencies on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Typically,

the matching funds are dispersed to the United Way agencies on a rolling basis throughout the

year. The Foundation states that because of the current dire economic climate, accelerated payments will be made to 116 United Way agencies this week.

For those in need, you can find a list of St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantries by clicking here.