First Waves Cambria hosting events to teach filmmaking, water conservation

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — First Waves Cambria, partnered with SurfSUP Adventures, will host two events at Greenhouse Park to teach youth about water conservation, filmmaking, river surfing and health choices.

On Monday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., youth from ages 13 to 18 are encouraged to attend their river surfing, the art of filmmaking and positive health event. Key partners in this event include SurfSUP Adventures and the Cambria County Drug Coalition, according to their website.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a watershed conservation and healthy lifestyle choices event. The key partners of this event include Conemaugh Valley Conservancy, Cambria County Drug Coalition and SurfSUP Adventures.

Both projects are made possible by UPMC Health Plan, REI and the Cambria County Drug Coalition.

The goal of First Waves is to “empower underserved youth with skills and opportunities to improve their lives and create lasting impacts on watersheds in the Greater Johnstown Region,” their website states.

To achieve those goals, they host educational workshops that create a basis for healthy and active lifestyles.

SurfSUP Adventures’ mission is to share their passion for standup paddleboarding and inspire and care for waterways and the environment, according to their website. Through the First Waves program, they have developed strategies and curriculum for mentorship, therapy, education and conservation for underserved youth and special needs groups.

For the most up-to-date information regarding First Waves events, head to their Facebook page.