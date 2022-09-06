BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The first stages are officially underway to repurpose the Green Church in Hollidaysburg.

This downtown historic landmark located on 400 Allegheny St is the former First United Methodist Church. The building was purchased back in September 2021.

Construction workers began scaffolding the building Tuesday, Sept. 6 as one of the first steps in repurposing the exterior. The property owner, Jared Keller, said this process should take a couple of weeks, then they will move to the next stages of the project.

Keller said that the purpose of the redevelopment is to bring more traffic into the downtown area. The note is that the final project will be a mixed-use area.

The top floor plans to be a future restaurant or brewery. The second floor will be a market where farmers can drop off their produce. The bottom floor is planned to become office space; however, Keller said they are considering other options if they arise.

“Our purpose is to drive more traffic into the area, specifically downtown Hollidaysburg along Alleghany St in historic Hollidaysburg,” Keller said. “On the bottom floor, we’ve had a couple of other potential tenants besides some office space. If there’s an ability to get a different tenant besides the office space, commercial building, we’ll get that in there.”

The exterior of the building is planned to be completed by December.

One that is finished the group will move to interior improvements.