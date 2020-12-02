First responders urge state to receive first-round of COVID-19 vaccine

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A panel from the CDC said it plans to distribute the vaccine to healthcare workers and nursing home residents first, but there’s another group that believes they should also be included.

The first responders are urging the state to be in the first round for the vaccine once it’s released.

Career and volunteer firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs are hoping to get the same priority as other front-line healthcare workers so they are in the first phase of early vaccination.

“Cops police paramedics nurses doctors if we are not healthy we are not able to take care of the public and being first in line to get the vaccine is the only way we are going to be able to help the public and take care of them,” President of Altoona Fire Fighters, Patrick Miller said.

AMED director, Garry Watters said paramedics and EMTs should be in the level 1A of distribution, alongside healthcare workers.

“Our workers are at high risk every time they go out they are exposed, we have had a couple of employees that contracted COVID themselves, since then they recovered,” Watters said.

Altoona’s Fire Chief, Tim Hileman said when responding to call from the public even with taking precautions, it’s impossible to prevent every occurrence.

“People working directly with covid patients on a daily basis are going to be the ones that are the highest priority but next really should be first responders because of the amount of contact we have with the public,” Hileman said.

And when the vaccine is available to first responders in Blair County, they will be ready. The critical workforce vaccination plan has been tested and is set in place to get first responders vaccinated as fast as possible.

“We wanted to have everything ready for the very first opportunity the vaccine comes so whether we get it in the first round second round whatever we are ready to distribute and get it out quickly,” Hileman said.