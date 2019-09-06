First responders train for “rare emergency”

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders in Blair County are making sure they’re prepared in case of a mass contamination.

Members participated in a tear gas simulation at Tyrone Area High School.

EMS and hospital workers had to make sure the students didn’t contaminate the rest the hospital.

That includes getting sprayed down to get off any hazardous material.

Because they’re so rare and unlikely, the more often we train for them, the better because you don’t get to do it everyday. you don’t become as good at it as you possibly could. training and exercise is the way that we accomplish that. Mark Taylor, Public Safety Director, Blair County

Taylor encourages everyone in the community to be prepared for emergency situations.