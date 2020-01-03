First responders start organization to support those with cancer

PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– First responders in Punxsutawney formed a chapter of Pink Heals to support cancer patients in Western Pennsylvania.

In October, a pink fire truck drove 300 miles from Easton, Pa. to Punxsutawney to visit two kids with cancer.

That truck belongs to the Slate Belt Pink Heals Chapter.

After their visit, Matthew Strouse decided to start the Pink Heals Punxsutawney Western PA Chapter within the Punxsutawney Fire Department.

“There’s no pink heals chapter anywhere close to here,” Strouse said. “I just felt like we needed to do something here like what these guys did in Punxsutawney.”

Pink Heals is a national organization that started for first responders to support women with cancer.

Now the chapters make visits in pink fire trucks to anyone with cancer, other illnesses, or those just in need of cheering up.

“It’s grown over the past 12 years to be a people’s charity,” Slate Belt Pink Heals chapter president Eric Aquino said. “We’re here just to support the community and bring the community together over one common goal: To help each other.”

Strouse has been following the mentorship of Aquino to get the chapter running.

Right now, they have 15 members and are always looking for more who want to join.

The group is currently raising money to purchase a pink fire truck and gear.

Their next fundraiser is an 80s dance on January 18.

To find out more about the event or the chapter in general, visit their Facebook page here.