BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Police Department took on the Altoona Fire Department and AMED in a charity ice hockey game in Altoona on Saturday evening.

The Guns & Hoses Ice Hockey Game started at 7 p.m. at Galactic Ice and also featured a 50/50 raffle and multiple basket raffles. Entry to the event was by donation as all proceeds will go to the Family Services of Blair County.

In the end, it was the Altoona Police Department that came away with the 6-4 win over the Altoona Fire Department and AMED.

“Over the years Altoona Fire Local 299 has done charities from Operation Warm to the Miracle League,” President of IAFF L-299 Patrick Miller said.

Miller also said that the money raised will go towards the community.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

“We try to keep the money in the community to help them out.”

IAFF L-299 has raised more than $75,000 for charities over the past year.