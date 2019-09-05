First-Responders hold benefit ride for suicide awareness

Tyrone, PA (WTAJ)- This weekend the Red Knights motorcycle club will be bringing awareness to suicide prevention. Their goal is to let Central PA know that they’re here for the community and they want to help.

Vice President of the club, Todd Keith lost his father to suicide this year and Todd’s wife Michelle was an essential part of putting the ride together.

The Red Knights invite anyone with a motorcycle to join them this Saturday, September 7th for their 100+ mile ride. The cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and all proceeds will benefit the Blair County Suicide Task Force.