First Responders Celebration held at DuBois Mall

CLEARFIELD COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– The DuBois Mall on Shaffer Road will be hosting a First Responders Celebration from June 15 to June 20.

Five percent of profit will go towards the Sandy Township First Responders. There will be games, rides as well as food, a parade and live music.

Hours of operation from Tuesday to Friday are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday’s hours are from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, a ceremony will be held to honor a first responder from Sandy Township.

More information about the First Responders Celebration can be found on their website.