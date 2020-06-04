First pool opens in Blair County

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today is the first day of summer–at least as far as Morrison’s Cove Memorial Park is concerned.

The park opened up Hershberger Memorial Pool today for the first time this season, and the turnout proved that people are more than ready to take a dip.

Morrison’s cove has taken several extra steps to make their pool safe for swimmers, including installing touch less trashcans, measuring the amount of guests they can have by square foot, and keeping track of the guests that come and go in case there are issues with health.

The pool also has separated all chairs and tables to keep up with guidelines and has posted signs around the area to remind everyone to keep a safe distance away from each other.

The pool will be at 25 percent capacity today while Blair County remains in the yellow phase, and they prepare to go to 50 percent tomorrow as we enter the green phase.

Although the pool is welcoming guests to come swim at this time, executive director Chuck Gojmerac asks that people who are at risk–such as the elderly or those with a vulnerable immune system–to stay safe and at home until further notice.