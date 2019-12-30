“First Night” Preparations

Many of us are gearing up to bring in the new year, and for hundreds of people that means attending The annual “First Night” celebration in State College.

The event includes both indoor events, like concerts, ice skating, comedy performances and dance classes,

As well as outdoor activies like a 5K run and ice carvings.

This year, with warmer temps, Rick Bryant, producer for “First Night” has some recommendations for folks planning on seeing the ice sculptures.

“Weather is always a concern for any outdoor event that’s partly outdoors, but the ice sculpture is only part of what we do and one thing we do say is, ice melts, so come early, look at the ice, go to a concert, grab a bite to eat,” Rick Bryant, Producer, for “First Night”, said.

Bryant says the event should be helped by the fact that there shouldn’t be any rain.

Activities go from noon on Tuesday at the 100 block of South Allen Street in State College Borough to 11 P. M.

Parking in downtown is free.