First National Coming Out Day event to take place at Penns Valley Elementary School

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre LGBTQA Support Network and Penns Valley High School Diversity Club will host the first National Coming Out Day event at the elementary school next Monday.

The event will take place at Penns Valley Elementary School from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, according to organizers.

“This summer, some very loud locals decided to begin a series of attacks on the Penns Valley Diversity Club and have continued their push (in school board meetings) to discriminate against trans/non-binary students,” an organizer said. “This cannot stand.”

There will be food, drinks and music as well as information regarding resources, people sharing their personal stories and more during the event.

Organizers said Happy Valley and Penns Valley will unite for an evening of love, support, sharing and community.